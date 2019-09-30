Metallica postpone tour after singer James Hetfield goes for addiction treatment

In 2016 song Hardwired, Metallica singer James Hetfield barks out the line: "Hardwired to self-destruct."

That has come true for the heavy rocker, who has lost control again amid a long history of battles with addictions.

In a Facebook post, the American band wrote: "As most of you probably know, our brother James has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years.

"He has now, unfortunately, had to re-enter a treatment programme to work on his recovery again.

"Once again, we are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans, who travel great distances to experience our shows."

The band issued an apology over their decision to "postpone our upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand".

Some fans are surprised that Hetfield, 56, has still not cleaned up his act, despite talking about his intention to do so in The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

"Losing my family... that was the thing that scared me so much, that my family is going to go away because of my behaviour that I brought home from the road.

"I got kicked out of my house by my wife. I was living on my own somewhere. I did not want that," he said.