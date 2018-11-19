Mel B swallowed 200 pills in 2014 suicide attempt

LONDON - Spice Girl Melanie Brown took "nearly 200 aspirin pills" in a suicide attempt in 2014, an excerpt of her forthcoming book Brutally Honest reveals.

"I felt ugly and detested by the very man who once promised to love and protect me, my husband and manager Stephen (Belafonte)," wrote the singer who is also known as Mel B.

On Dec, 11, 2014, the night before filming The X Factor, Brown, now 43, said she started to take the pills in her London home after she came back from dinner with him.

Helplines

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019 Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800 Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

"Behind the glitter of fame, I felt emotionally battered, estranged from my family," she said in the excerpt published by The Sun.

But she realised suicide was not the solution, sought help and was hospitalised.

She wrote: "There's no going back. I'm going to leave him, get a divorce. I'm going to be free."

The couple divorced last year.