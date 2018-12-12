Mel B suffers broken ribs and hand injury

NEW YORK • There is scary news for fans of Spice Girl Melanie "Mel B" Brown.

She has been hospitalised with two broken ribs and a hand injury that required three hours of surgery.

Posting online, the 43-year-old did not reveal details of how she ended up in such a state.

"My right arm/hand is all stitched up and I'm trying to keep still to heal my broken ribs," she wrote.

She put on record her thanks to the medical team in the hospital and also apologised to fans for cancelling an appearance on Monday night at the Strand Book Store in New York City.

She was slated to promote her memoir, Brutally Honest, CNN reported.

She also posted a video to thank her fellow Spice Girls - Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, Geri "Ginger Spice" Halliwell Horner and Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm - who visited her in hospital.

Last month, the Spice Girls, who broke up in 2000, announced a reunion tour of British cities next year.

But Victoria Beckham, the other original member, will not be involved because of her fashion business commitments.