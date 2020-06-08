Mel B of the Spice Girls says she was target of racial slurs while growing up

Mel B of the Spice Girls said she was often the target of racial insults when she was growing up as a biracial girl in Leeds.

The 45-year-old singer, whose real name is Melanie Brown, revealed this in an interview with English tabloid Daily Star, the latest celebrity to share her encounters with racism amid protests in the United States for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Brown was born to a white British mother and a black father from the Caribbean island of Nevis.

"It was really when I went to school that I understood the colour of my skin had such an effect on the other kids. All of a sudden I was called all these names I didn't understand like 'P**i', 'Redskin' and obviously the N-word," she said.

She said the racist encounters did not stop in her childhood. When she joined Spice Girls in the 1990s, her hair was a source of contention.

She recalled: 'I remember when we first did the video for Wannabe we had a big styling team and one of the first things they said to me was: 'Okay, so we need to straighten your hair.' I refused point-blank because my hair was my identity and yes it was different to all the other girls but that was what the Spice Girls were about - celebrating our differences.'

Besides Brown, the other members of the English pop group are Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham.

Brown said her firm choice of wearing her hair naturally was a source of inspiration to many young girls.

"And then I'd get really emotional letters from girls, and their mums, saying how incredible it was that they had someone to 'be' when they did dances in the playground at school and they were actually daring to wear their hair out and proud rather than scraped back or straightened."

Brown also voiced her support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the interview, and emphasised on the need to keep fighting for equality.

"My dad came to this country from Nevis because he wanted a better life. I think we have to keep on educating ourselves, keep on changing, keep fighting for justice and equality until we live in a better world," she said.