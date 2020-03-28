Meghan Markle to narrate Disney film

LONDON • Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle will make an instant start to life away from Britain's royal frontline by narrating a new film about a family of African elephants, Disney announced on Thursday.

The film, titled Elephant, will be available on the Disney+ platform. The documentary will follow the family of elephants as they cross Africa's Kalahari Desert.

"Disneynature's Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming on April 3," the channel said on its Twitter account.

Its broadcast date is three days after Meghan and Harry officially step down as senior royals.

The couple stunned the family in January by announcing their plans to quit the royal frontline and move to North America.

Harry, the younger son of heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles and the late Diana, Princess of Wales, was heard mentioning former actress Meghan's voiceover abilities to Disney boss Bob Iger.

"You know she does voiceovers?" he asked Mr Iger at the London premiere of The Lion King (2019) in July last year. "She's really interested." Mr Iger was heard to reply: "Sure. We'd love to try."

Meghan has previously appeared in television shows and films, such as A Random Encounter (2013) and Anti-Social (2015), but achieved greatest fame for her part as Rachel Zane in the legal series Suits (2011 to 2019).

She married Harry, sixth-in-line to the British throne, in May 2018 in a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, are dedicated to environmental causes and are looking to develop their charitable foundation as part of a "progressive new role".

They will now formally be known as Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS