Meghan Markle guest-edits British Vogue showing 'trailblazing change-makers'

LONDON (DPA) - Meghan Markle, the duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, has guest-edited the September issue of British Vogue magazine, highlighting women who are "trailblazing change-makers", the royal family said on Sunday (July 28).

It includes her "candid conversation" with former American first lady Michelle Obama and Prince Harry's interview with primatologist Jane Goodall.

The royal family said 15 women feature on the magazine's cover, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern; climate campaigner Greta Thunberg; and actresses Gemma Chan, Laverne Cox, Jane Fonda and Salma Hayek.

"These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue's editor-in-chief, to take the year's most-read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today," Markle said in a statement.

"Through this lens, I hope you'll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light," she added.

"I hope readers feel as inspired as I do by the 'forces for change' they'll find within these pages."