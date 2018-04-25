Meghan Markle gets married on TV - but not to Prince Harry

Los Angeles (AFP) - A little less than a month before her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle has said "I do" - on television.

In the seventh season finale of the legal drama Suits, Markle's character Rachel ties the knot with Mike, played by Patrick J. Adams.

"I wanted to marry you from the second I met you," Mike says in a preview of the episode, to air on Wednesday (April 25).

"You are the husband I've always wanted," Rachel says, marking a happy ending for the two actors leaving the series.

Network USA, which airs the series, said on its website: "We know there's another wedding on the horizon for Ms Markle but just seeing her here in all of her bridal resplendence is a fairytale come true."

Mike and Rachel already tried getting married in a previous season - but police arrested him and thwarted the nuptial plans.

Shortly after announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the 36-year-old future duchess said she would leave acting to focus on humanitarian work.

Her final appearance on Suits - in which she has starred since 2011 - will be a dress rehearsal of sorts for her big day on May 19, when she will marry Prince Harry in a chapel inside Windsor Castle before 600 invited guests.

Another 2,640 people will be allowed into the castle grounds.

Markle will be the second American to join the British monarchy after socialite Wallis Simpson - who married Prince Edward after he abdicated the throne.