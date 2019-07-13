Meet the David Bowie Barbie

LOS ANGELES • Make space for a David Bowie Barbie in your collection. The limited-edition item was launched on Thursday by toymaker Mattel to honour the 50th anniversary of the release of the rocker's hit single Space Oddity.

The doll, sporting a striped metallic jumpsuit, red platform boots and cosmic accessories, symbolises Bowie's bisexual alien messenger alter ego Ziggy Stardust.

"In a definitive celebration of two pop-culture icons, Barbie honours the ultimate pop chameleon, English singer, songwriter and actor David Bowie, whose dramatic musical transformations continue to influence and inspire," Mattel said in introducing the US$50 (S$68) doll.

It added that the collectible is a tribute to "the cultural legacy of the musical genius who redefined rock and roll".

The singer, who died in 2016, said his 1969 single Space Oddity was inspired by Stanley Kubrick's epic film 2001: A Space Odyssey, which was released a year earlier.

Mattel this week also launched a doll of astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, the European Space Agency's only active female astronaut, as part of a project to inspire more girls to explore careers in science and technology.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE