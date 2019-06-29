Meet Charlie's new Angels

LOS ANGELES • The new angels have landed. All six of them.

Sony Pictures Entertainment on Thursday debuted the trailer for the upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot, directed, co-written and produced by Elizabeth Banks.

The wig-and action-packed teaser introduces stars Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott as the crime-fighting trio, as well as recording artists Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey as the pop angels on the film's soundtrack. Grande was also coexecutive producer of the soundtrack.

The musical power trio, previewing defiant lyrics such as Don't Call Me Angel, step into the role once occupied by Destiny's Child, who provided the Independent Women anthem for the 2000 film, Charlie's Angels, starring Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore.

The new single features a ring-a-ding intro and is spliced and diced throughout the trailer.

Banks, who directed and produced Pitch Perfect 2 (2015), also takes on a role in the female-led action flick. She is the beloved Bosley, an associate of Charles "Charlie" Townsend, who interacts with the Angels.

The edgy Sabina (Stewart) runs field operations and beats down a misogynist who steals humanitarian-aid money.

The stealthy Jane (Balinska) is a former MI6 operative disguised as a waitress who can deoxygenate a man's brain with a single touch.

And the green Elena (Scott) is taken under their wing because she is a lead programmer on a product that can revolutionise the power industry. Her product, alas, can also be weaponised.

Enter Banks' ever-chic Bosley, who tells the "lady spies" that the Townsend Agency she fronts exists because "traditional law enforcement can't keep up". She tricks out the team with wigs, high-tech toys and glam costumes in just one of the agency's gear closets.

But she is not the only Bosley. There are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on jobs around the world. Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou are among them.

Charlie, the mysterious man behind the global security and investigative agency, also drops in via the franchise's iconic speaker box.

The film, based on the popular television series of the 1970s, celebrates female empowerment, which attracted Banks to the project.

The 2000 film was directed by McG and became a runaway hit, making US$264 million at the global box office. But its 2003 follow-up, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, and a 2011 TV series did not fare nearly as well.

The new film hits theatres in November.

DPA