Meet Captain Marvel in Singapore

Will Captain Marvel really be the one to save the day?

Set up a Valentine's date with her and ask her yourself, as Brie Larson, who plays the titular role in the highly anticipated superhero film Captain Marvel, will be flying into Singapore on Feb 14 to promote it.

She will be joined by co-stars Samuel L. Jackson (who plays Nick Fury) and Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), as well as the film's directors, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, at a free event at Marina Bay Sands.

As space is limited, fans must register in person for tickets. Registration begins on Feb 10 at 10am at Sands Expo and Convention Centre and tickets will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, go to www.marinabaysands.com/captainmarvel