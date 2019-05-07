Media under scrutiny in video-sharing scandal

SEOUL • First, the authorities went after K-pop artists who shared, or viewed, illicit videos in a chatroom.

Now, the police are targeting media folk who viewed the footage in another chatroom created by one of them.

The video clips reportedly show women being sexually abused in Burning Sun, a club linked to former BigBang singer Seungri.

He has been booked for procuring prostitutes for investors, among other offences.

According to The Korea Herald, about 200 reporters, producers and other media personnel have been traced to the chatroom.

The participants also allegedly shared recommendations on brothels and prostitutes.

The K-pop scandal, which broke in January, has so far seen the arrest of singer Jung Joon-young and the retirement of several artists from show business.

A petition calling for a police investigation of the media folk has been filed on the presidential office's website.