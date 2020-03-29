Mayday's Ashin surprises fans in JJ Lin's online birthday fan meeting

TAIPEI - For his 39th birthday, home-grown singer JJ Lin invited his singer friends David Tao and Tanya Chua, as well as host Mickey Huang for an online fan meeting and concert.

Lin, who turned 39 on Friday (March 27), livestreamed a online fan meeting filled with plenty of music in place of the Shanghai leg of his Sanctuary Wonderland concert tour, which was supposed to be held last Friday (March 27) but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The online fan meeting was streamed on platforms such as Lin's Facebook and YouTube page.

But instead of just Tao, Chua and Huang - a surprise guest joined the party too.

Taiwanese hit band Mayday's frontman Ashin appeared too, after a video clip of Ashin with his bandmate Monster singing Lin's Twilight was aired.

The two later decorated cakes, in honour of both Lin's birthday and Mayday's anniversary. The band was formed on March 29 in 1997.

The four Mandopop stars - Lin, Ashin, Tao and Chua also joined forces for a rare performance.

They sang Stay With You, a special song with melody composed by Lin and lyrics penned by another Singapore singer Stefanie Sun.

Sun was not present at the fan meeting. It is believed that she is currently in Singapore with her family while Lin and his celebrity guests are in Taipei.

The song, originally released in January, was created to encourage frontline workers and citizens in China, where the coronavirus, or Covid-19, outbreak originated.

Lin thanked his A-list guests on Instagram yesterday (March 29) for appearing in his fan meeting: "All the hard work and preparation, geared towards one common goal: to instil a little bit of love and hope into our lives during this challenging period! I love you guys!"