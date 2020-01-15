Mayday to perform at National Stadium in August

Taiwanese rock band Mayday will return for a concert at the National Stadium on Aug 30. They had previously performed at the same venue in 2018.

The upcoming show is part of the band's Mayday Just Rock It!!! Blue tour, which draws inspiration from its first three albums - Mayday's First Album (1999), Viva Love (2000) and People Life, Ocean Wild (2001) - all of which have a blue cover.

The tour aims to bring fans back to the days when the group first burst onto the music scene in 1999, with hits such as Peter And Mary, Crazy World and I Love You, Hopeless.

Comprising lead vocalist Ashin, guitarists Stone and Monster, bassist Masa and drummer Guan You, the quintet have released nine studio albums so far and won several Golden Melody Awards.

Over the past two decades, they have become one of the biggest bands in the Mandopop world, winning popular and critical acclaim.

Mayday first performed in Singapore at a music festival at Sentosa in 1999 and held their first ticketed full concert here in 2001.

Tickets for their upcoming concert go on sale at noon on Sunday. Singtel mobile customers can enjoy priority sales from 10am to 11.59pm on Friday.

There is also a pre-sale for Live Nation members from 10am to 11.59pm on Saturday.