Mayday concert here to take place next February

Taiwanese rock band Mayday's concert at the National Stadium on Aug 30 has been rescheduled to Feb 27, 2021.

The change was made in view of a recent advisory issued by the local authorities, said promoter Live Nation Singapore in a press release on Friday.

It added: "Please hold on to your tickets as they will be honoured for the new date. The venue will remain unchanged at the National Stadium.

"We thank you once again for your understanding and look forward to seeing you on Feb 27, 2021."

Concerts have been cancelled or postponed since the start of the circuit breaker period because they are large-scale activities. Going forward, there is still no clear indication of when they can resume.

Ticket holders who cannot make it to the new show may request a full refund through Apactix by June 18. For refund inquiries, go to bit.ly/Mayday2020 for more information.

Tickets to the rescheduled show, part of the Mayday Just Rock It!!! Blue tour, are also now available for purchase via Apactix ticketing channels.

On Sunday night, the band had held a free one-hour Mayday Live In The Sky online concert for fans.

They first played the song The Apple in a room before stepping out into an empty Taipei Municipal Stadium, proceeding to perform tracks such as I Won't Let You Be Lonely and Party Animal.