Massage therapist accuses Stan Lee of misconduct

CHICAGO •The man who created superheroes has been brought down to earth after a massage therapist claimed that Stan Lee (above) had used her foot to rub his genitals.

Ms Maria Carballo filed a US$50,000 (S$65,000) civil suit on Monday in Chicago, alleging that the incident arose in April last year at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place hotel.

She said Lee, 95, was on his stomach for the first massage when he began to fondle himself.

According to the Chicago Tribune, he started moaning when she massaged his thighs so she ended the massage.

She related the incident to her employer, but reluctantly agreed to turn up the next day for another session for fear of losing her job.

Lee again reacted the same way when she massaged his thighs, she said. She refused to continue, but he demanded that she did so.

This time, she used her feet instead of her hands for the massage. She said he grabbed her foot and rubbed it against his genitals.

She then walked out.

Lee is behind a roster of iconic superheros such as Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Black Panther and X-Men.