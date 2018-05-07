Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War becomes fastest film ever to cross US$1 billion

LOS ANGELES (NYTIMES) - What records is Avengers: Infinity War not going to break?

The Disney/Marvel film continued to vaporise its competition in its second week, becoming the fastest film ever to cross US$1 billion (S$1.33 billion) globally.

Domestically, the film took in another US$112 million - the second biggest second weekend ever, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens - and has now made US$450 million in the United States and Canada.

The film cruised past the cumulative total of many of the wildly successful predecessors in the Marvel cinematic universe, including Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.

Records are being set around the world, including for the biggest opening day ever in Russia. And the movie has still not touched down in China, where it is expected to draw a mammoth audience.

The film's continued success reinforces the dominance of both Disney and Marvel studios in Hollywood.

Disney just crossed US$3 billion for 2018, breaking its own record for the shortest time to reach that landmark in a given year. And Marvel has another potential blockbuster, Deadpool 2, with Ryan Reynolds, arriving May 18.

In second place - and trailing by US$98 million - was Overboard, a gender-swapped remake of the 1987 romantic comedy with the same title. The film stars Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez as unlikely lovers, and was produced by MGM and Pantelion Films, a Lionsgate-backed production company aimed at Latino audiences.

While the film received poor reviews, it also earned an A- CinemaScore, which often bodes well for word-of-mouth ticket sales.