Marvel superhero films need to improve on diversity of talent: Actor Anthony Mackie

Actor Anthony Mackie says in Variety magazine the Marvel Cinematic Universe needs to improve on diversity - both in front and behind the camera.

He has played Marvel superhero, Falcon, seven times since the character's first film appearance in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014).

In a dialogue with Hamilton musical star Daveed Diggs, Mackie was asked how he was interacting with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Mackie responded they were both playing lead roles in their respective shows. Diggs stars in sci-fi series Snowpiercer and Mackie is in the miniseries The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, which premieres in August.

Mackie sees the position as one that can be used to catalyse change in Hollywood. "We have the power and the ability to ask those questions. It really bothered me that I've done seven Marvel movies now where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white."

The notable exception was Black Panther.

The actor adds: "But then when you do Black Panther, you have a black director, black producer, a black costume designer, a black stunt choreographer. And I'm, like, that's more racist than anything else. Because if you only can hire the black people for the black movie, are you saying they're not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?"

Mackie called for hiring changes going forward, something that both he and Diggs are able to push for given their leading men status.

For him, the solution is to "hire the best person for the job".

Related Story New rules to boost diversity of Oscar nominees

Related Story ST Podcast: Race and representation in film