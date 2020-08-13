Martin Scorsese joins Apple's Hollywood roster for new films and TV shows

LOS ANGELES • Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese will produce film and television projects for Apple's streaming service under a multi-year deal, the company said on Tuesday, as digital video platforms battle for Hollywood's top talent.

Scorsese, the director of Goodfellas (1990), Taxi Driver (1976) and other cinema classics, will produce the projects through his company Sikelia Productions.

The 77-year-old joins talk-show host Oprah Winfrey, English director Ridley Scott, Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron, American actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and others who have reached agreements to make programming for Apple TV+, the iPhone maker's US$5-a-month (S$6.80-a-month) subscription streaming service.

Apple had previously announced it would produce Scorsese's upcoming drama Killers Of The Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

The movie will appear on Apple TV+ after it is distributed in theatres by Paramount Pictures, a unit of ViacomCBS.

Scorsese's most recent feature film, The Irishman (2019), was released by Netflix.

