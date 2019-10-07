Mars Ma, Hitomi Wang sorry about affair

TAIPEI • They played a couple in Taiwanese TV serial Great Times (2018 to 2019) - and continued playing the roles in private.

Last week, Mars Ma and Hitomi Wang apologised for having an affair, while Ma's wife, fashion designer Leong Man Teng, is seeking NT$4 million (S$180,000) in damages from Wang.

Ma, 37, and Wang, 33, had earlier denied that they were in a relationship even after reports of their hanging out together surfaced.

Leong made a veiled accusation online against Wang in June, naming a "Miss Wang" as the third party in her marriage. Ma and Leong have been married for three years and have twin boys.

In a twist from drama scenarios where the wife confronts the mistress, the relatives of the mistress went to confront Leong instead.

She alleged on social media that she was "harassed" at home. The media reported that Wang's mother and aunt went to speak to the married couple.

In videos posted online, the aunt was seen scolding Ma for being irresponsible and accusing Leong of being responsible for his infidelity.

A day later, Ma and Wang held a press conference to issue an apology. She said she has not met him in private since filming for Great Times ended last month.

Wang added that she had offered to apologise to Leong in person, but was turned down.

Ma said he was unaware of his wife's lawsuit until he was told by his agency before the press conference.

"I didn't control my feelings while filming and didn't draw the boundaries between reel and real life. These are my own personal problems," he added.

Ma and Wang have been told to take a break from acting for now.