Married stars Wallace Huo, Shawn Yue, Blackie Chen celebrate Chinese Valentine's Day together

It was a star-studded Chinese Valentine's Day at Taiwanese television personality Jason Tang's house on Tuesday (Aug 25).

In photos shared by Tang's long-time friend and fellow TV host Blackie Chen, actor Wallace Huo and Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue were seen celebrating the occasion at Tang's place with a barbecue dinner.

In a clip on Instagram, Chen, 43, showed his assistant taking photos with Love In A Puff (2010) star Yue, 38, and The Journey Of Flower (2015) leading man Huo, 40.

He joked that the three looked like the popular 1980s' boy band Little Tigers.

He also posted a group photo of the men on an outdoor porch swing.

The stars are all married with children.

Yue has a two-year-old son with model Sarah Wang and is currently expecting a daughter. Huo married actress Ruby Lin, 44, in 2016 and their daughter was born in 2017.

Chen is married to singer Christine Fan, 44, and the two have twin boys born in 2015, while Tang, 41, has two daughters and a son.

While none of the famous wives made an appearance in the photos shared by Chen, Lin was seen in a picture of the gathering shared by Tang's mother, veteran Taiwanese actress Han Hsiang-chin.

Han, who was star-struck by the handsome leading men at her son's home party, wrote on her Weibo profile: "I couldn't stop taking photos. What a wonderful Valentine's Day."

The male stars seem to hang out together often - Huo, Yue, Chen, Tang and Taiwanese model Sunny Wang were recently spotted playing basketball together by Taiwanese news outlet Apple Daily.