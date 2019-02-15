Marriage at young age is scary, says Hailey Bieber, 22

NEW YORK - Hailey Bieber has admitted that it is "scary to be this young and be married".

The model, 22, who married Justin Bieber last year, bared her heart during an appearance on Kendall Jenner's Zaza World Apple radio show on Thursday (Feb 14).

Revealing that she was "somebody who was never really in any serious relationships", the leap to marriage was not easy.

"I've always been so independent. When you're single, you literally don't have to think about anything else. You think about your family, because it's your family.(Now) you have to consider another person."

Hailey said in going forward, they had to clear the baggage from the past, such as Justin's toxic lifestyle.

Vogue had cited the singer as saying: "I found myself doing things that I was so ashamed of, being super promiscuous and stuff. Drugs put a screen between me and what I was doing.

"I think there were times when my security was coming in late at night to check my pulse and see if I was still breathing."