Maroon 5 to be back in March

American pop-rock band Maroon 5 will be back in Singapore for the first time in four years. They announced on their website that they will be playing a show here on March 7 next year.

The show is part of the world tour for their sixth and most recent album, Red Pill Blues, that was released late last year. The tour will include stops in Bangkok, Manila and Tokyo.

The band, fronted by singer Adam Levine, have won multiple awards including three Grammys, three American Music Awards and four Billboard Music Awards.

Red Pill Blues made its debut at No.2 on the Billboard album charts, and includes hit singles like Girls Like You, featuring rapper Cardi B, as well as What Lovers Do, which features R&B star SZA.

The band last performed here at the 2015 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix. The venue and ticketing details for their upcoming concert have not been released.