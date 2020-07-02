Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden arrested for alleged domestic violence

Pop-rock band Maroon 5's bassist Mickey Madden has been arrested for alleged domestic violence.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the arrest to music news outlet Billboard and celebrity gossip site Page Six.

According to Page Six, the charge against Madden is wilfully inflicting a "traumatic" injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

The 41-year-old musician is not married and his victim was not named in news reports.

Billboard reports that Madden posted bail of US$50,000 (S$69,640) and has been released. His court date is scheduled for Sep 29.

A spokesperson for Maroon 5, whose frontman is Adam Levine, said of Madden's arrest: "We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news. As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously. For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through."

Madden has not commented on the arrest.

This is not his first brush with the law. In 2016, he was arrested on cocaine possession charges and later accepted a conditional dismissal offer in exchange for one day of community service.

Madden is one of Maroon 5's founding members. He played with Levine, fellow bandmate Jesse Carmichael and former Maroon 5 drummer Ryan Dusick in a band called Kara's Flowers while they were still in high school.

The band is known for songs such as Girls Like You (2017), Moves Like Jagger (2011) and This Love(2002).