Maroon 5 and Imagine Dragons are no match for BTS at Billboard Music Awards

LAS VEGAS - Maroon 5 and Imagine Dragons were shoved aside on Wednesday (May 1) as K-pop juggernauts BTS showed they were more than just a package of good looks and slick dance moves.

They got the nod for Top Duo/Group, a prize which honours noteworthy music-making, at the Billboard Music Awards.

The boyband, which performed their hit Boy With Luv with collaborator Halsey, also felt the love from other musical luminaries, taking numerous wefies.

The Jonas Brothers, who shot a video of their trip to the MGM Grand Garden Arena, where the ceremony was held, said their "main goal was to meet BTS".

All eyes were also on Cardi B to see how many prizes the rapper, who led with 21 nominations, would scoop up.

She ended up shut out of the most prestigious awards, except for Top Rap Female Artist.

Instead, it was Drake who hit the jackpot, taking Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist and Top Rap Artist.

Singaporeans, who intend to catch The Chainsmokers at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Aug 21, have early reason to feel excited.

The electronic dance music duo bagged Top Dance/Electronic Artist and Top Dance/Electronic Album.

Not all the winners went down well with netizens.

User Jeremy Nussbaum wrote: "What kind of world gives best rock band to Imagine Dragons over Queen?"

There was no dissension over Madonna and Taylor Swift debuting their new singles - Medellin and Me! respectively - on stage with high-energy performances.

Selected winners:

Top Artist: Drake

Top New Artist: Juice WRLD

Top Male Artist: Drake

Top Female Artist: Ariana Grande

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Top Touring Artist: Ed Sheeran

Top Rock Tour: Elton John

Top Billboard 200 Album: Scorpion (Drake)

Top Hot 100 Song: Girls Like You (Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B)