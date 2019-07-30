Markle guest-edits British Vogue

LONDON • Meghan Markle did not just sit in the editor's chair.

The Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, who guest-edited the September issue of British Vogue magazine, also had to interview former American first lady Michelle Obama.

The issue highlights women who are "trailblazing change-makers", the royal family said on Sunday.

It also includes Prince Harry's interview with primatologist Jane Goodall.

The royal family said 15 women feature on the magazine's cover, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern; Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg; British actress Gemma Chan and American actresses Laverne Cox, Jane Fonda and Salma Hayek.



"These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue's editor-in-chief, to take the year's most-read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making an impact in the world today," Markle said in a statement.

"Through this lens, I hope you'll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light," she added.

"I hope readers feel as inspired as I do by the 'forces for change' they'll find within these pages."

