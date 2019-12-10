Marie Frederiksson of Swedish pop duo Roxette dies at 61

Marie Fredriksson died on Dec 9 after a long illness, her family confirmed.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A photo taken on March 6, 2012, shows Roxette's Marie Fredriksson and Per Gessle performing in Singapore.PHOTO: LUSHINGTON ENTERTAINMENTS
A photo taken on Oct 21, 2006, shows Roxette's Marie Fredriksson and Per Gessle performing in Hamburg, Germany.PHOTO: DPA
A photo taken on July 17, 2012, shows Roxette's Marie Fredriksson and Per Gessle performing in Zurich.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A photo taken on June 11, 2011, shows Marie Fredriksson performing during a concert in Berlin.PHOTO: DPA
STOCKHOLM (AP) - Marie Fredriksson, the female half of the Swedish pop duo Roxette, has died at age 61, her management agency said on Tuesday (Dec 10).

Frederiksson formed Roxette with Per Gessle in 1986. The two released their first album the same year and went on to achieve international success in the late 1980s and 1990s.

The Dimberg Jernberg agency said Frederiksson died on Monday "of the consequences of a long illness". It "is with great sorrow that we must inform you that one of greatest and most-loved artists is gone", the firm said.

Fredriksson became ill in 2002 and was diagnosed with a brain tumor. She underwent radiation treatment and had continued health problems.

Frederiksson is survived by her husband, Mikael Bolyos, and their two children, Josefin and Oscar.

