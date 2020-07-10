Mariah Carey to release "unfiltered" memoir

LOS ANGELES • Pop star Mariah Carey revealed that she had finally completed her memoir and that it took her a "lifetime of courage" to write it.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday that has garnered more than 100,000 likes, the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer said the memoir would reveal her journey to get to where she is today.

"Though there have been countless stories about me throughout my career and very public personal life, it's been impossible to communicate the complexities and depths of my experience in any single magazine article or a 10-minute television interview," the 50-year-old said in her post.

"And even then, my words were filtered through someone else's lens, largely satisfying someone else's assignment to define me."

She revealed that the book would be a genuine and unpretentious description of her life, and that writing it was an "incredibly hard, humbling and healing process".

"This book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival and my songs. Unfiltered. I went deep into my childhood and gave the scared little girl inside of me a big voice. I let the abandoned and ambitious adolescent have her say, and the betrayed and triumphant woman I became tell her side," she continued.

According to Fox News, the five-time Grammy winner's memoir is expected to hit bookstores later this year, although a clear date has not been revealed.