Mariah Carey and Dido honoured at Ivor Novello Awards

Chart-topper Mariah Carey and ballad singer Dido were honoured at the 64th edition of the Ivor Novellos on Thursday (May 23), while pop rock band The 1975 scooped two major prizes, at the annual awards honouring songwriting and composing.

Britain's awards honour songwriting and composing named after the early 20th century Welsh composer, actor and entertainer.

The 1975's George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy and Ross MacDonald were named Songwriters of the Year, with presenters the Ivors Academy describing their album A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships as "stand(ing) out as a vivid picture of modernity."

Their record Love It If We Made It was named Best Contemporary Song.

The band, currently in the United States on tour, were not able to collect the prizes in person.

Hit song These Days, by Rudimental and featuring Macklemore, Jess Glynne, Dan Caplen, saw Jamie Scott and Dan Caplen win Most Performed Work.

US megastar Carey was given a Special International Award, recognising her as "an extraordinary global talent (and) an impactful songwriter."

Dido, who was catapulted into the spotlight when her soft vocals featured on rapper Eminem's hit song Stan in 2000, was given an award for Outstanding Song Collection.

Talking at the awards the singer said it was "amazing" to receive be recognised. Dido is on her first tour in 15 years after releasing a new album in March said she was having a "good time," when talking about being on the road again after over a decade.