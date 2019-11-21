Mandopop star Yoga Lin to hold concert in Singapore in April 2020

SINGAPORE - Mandopop star Yoga Lin will be coming to Singapore next year as part of his Idol concert world tour.

The 32-year-old Taiwanese singer, known for hits such as this year's Otomen and Going In Circles, the ending theme to 2015 drama Marry Me Or Not, will perform on April 25 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

His label HIM International Music announced the news on their Facebook page on Thursday (Nov 21). Tickets will go on sale on Nov 25.

Lin made his entertainment debut when he won the first season of reality singing competition One Million Star (2007), which also birthed singers like Jam Hsiao and Aska Yang.

He will be in Singapore on Sunday for awards ceremony StarHub Night Of Stars and hold a press conference for local media the next day to announce more details about his concert.

Lin kicked off his world tour at the end of 2018 in Taipei, and has since taken his show to various Chinese cities as well as Down Under in Sydney and Melbourne.

The new father - his son was born last year and his wife is expecting their second child, a girl - last held a major show here as part of the Huayi - Chinese Festival of the Arts in 2017. The gig at the Esplanade Concert Hall was sold out.