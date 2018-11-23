Mandopop star Angela Chang holding Singapore concert in January

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese Mandopop star Angela Chang will be in Singapore in January to put on a concert, her first here in three years.

The show at Singapore Expo on Jan 19 is part of her popular Journey World Tour. When tickets for her Journey concert in Taipei went on sale in October, they were snapped up within minutes and a second show was added.

According to a press release, the gig will feature the 36-year-old singing new renditions of some of her biggest hits, such as Invisible Wings, Not Afraid and Keep Walking In The Rain.

Tickets, which cost between $108 and $238, will be available from Nov 29 at 10am via Apactix (call 3158-8588 or go to www.apactix.com) as well as SingPost outlets.