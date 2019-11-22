Mandopop singer Jam Hsiao coming to Singapore for encore performance on April 18, 2020

SINGAPORE - After Jam Hsiao's last concert here in November 2018, part of his Mr Entertainment World Tour, the Taiwanese singer and actor will return for an encore performance on April 18, 2020.

The upcoming show will also be at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, where he has performed several times since his debut solo concert there in 2010.

At his last concert at the venue, the Golden Melody Award-winning singer regaled the audience with numbers such as Princess, Pi Nang and Miss You Forever.

At one point, he also put down the microphone, took off his earpiece and sang his 2014 number The Song sans microphone.

His Mr Entertainment World Tour kicked off in Taipei in May 2018 and has travelled to cities such as Shanghai, Shenzhen, Kuala Lumpur, Vancouver and Toronto.

Ticketing details are expected to be announced in December 2019.