Mandopop diva A-mei, her niece and award-winning Eve Ai to sing at CNY 2019 show in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese pop queen A-mei will be back in Singapore to sing at a Chinese New Year showcase at Resorts World Sentosa on Feb 15 and 16.
The 90-minute shows, which will take place at the Resorts World Ballroom, will also feature her niece, 18-year-old singer Anna, and Eve Ai, 31, winner of the 2017 Golden Melody Award for Best Mandarin Female Singer.
A-mei, 46, played two nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2017. She also staged a major concert at the National Stadium in 2016.
One of Taiwan's most successful singers, she has sold over 50 million albums in a music career dating back to the mid-1990s. The three-time Golden Melody Award-winner released her 17th studio album, Story Thief in 2017. It contains chart hits like the title track, Full Name and Left Behind.
BOOK IT
2019 CHINESE NEW YEAR LIVE SHOWCASE - A-MEI, ANNA & EVE AI
WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Sentosa
WHEN: Feb 15 and 16 2019, 8pm
ADMISSION: From $78 to $228, from Sistic (www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) and Resorts World Theatre box office