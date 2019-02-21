Manchester pop rockers The 1975 reign at Brit Awards

LONDON (AFP) - Pop rockers The 1975 stole the show at British pop music's annual celebration on Wednesday (Feb 20), winning the coveted best album Brit Award.

The Manchester four-piece claimed the prize for their raw number one album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, ahead of Florence + The Machine and indie singer George Ezra.

The band also claimed the best British group award - speaking out against misogyny in their acceptance speech - before performing Sincerity Is Scary for the thousands packed into London's O2 Arena at the 39th annual ceremony.

Australian A-lister Hugh Jackman kicked off proceedings in a blaze of Hollywood razzamatazz, performing "the Greatest Show" from hit musical The Greatest Showman, accompanied by scores of gravity-defying dancers.

Ezra was the night's early winner, taking best male solo artist, beating competition from garage pioneer Craig David, veteran avant-garde techno producer Aphex Twin and soul singer Sam Smith.

He followed up by performing upbeat summer chart-topper Shotgun, shortly before 21-year-old soul diva Jorga Smith was named best female solo artist.

US superstar Ariana Grande and hip-hop giants Drake and The Carters - comprised of power couple Jay-Z and Beyonce - scooped the international awards, with the latter sending a video thank-you message.

Dua Lipa, big winner of last year's Brits, made a show-stopping performance as part of a superstar collaboration with hit producer Calvin Harris and Smith.

US artist Pink closed the show with a medley of hits after being presented the outstanding achievement award, recognising her 20-year career.

"This is all too much, my dad's really excited," she told the crowd.

"It's beyond anything my brain can comprehend. It's been an awesome journey."