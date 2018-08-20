Man with the greatest voice, but is not the greatest singer

BEVERLY HILLS (California) • Singer Johnny Mathis does not want to be caught napping in his career.

So at 5.30am, the master of the velvet vibrato hits the gym with a personal trainer. He does that every weekday when he is not on tour.

"Everything counts when you're on stage," he said, perched on a stationary bike at a hotel gym.

"The age thing crept into my life for the first time when I became 80 years old."

Which was two years ago.

Mathis' self-discipline extends to a practice of limited talking in the days before a concert to maintain his lustrous tenor.

I was cute. I had curly hair. I was not hostile. I was very agreeable. And I sang pretty songs. Most of the time, I sang them pretty good. SINGER JOHNNY MATHIS on his appeal

At every concert, he performs "my holy grail" of hits - Chances Are (1960), The Twelfth Of Never (1956), Misty (1959) and It's Not For Me To Say (2007) - from the days when he held court on The Ed Sullivan Show and headlined the Copa Room at the Las Vegas Sands.

"You have to take advantage of every opportunity," he said.

"New generations come along all the time who don't know who you are. It gets very embarrassing. Go to the man behind the desk at the hotel. You go, 'Mr Mathis'. And they say, 'Who?'"

Here is who: Columbia Records' longest-running recording artist. An album-selling juggernaut whose 1958 Johnny's Greatest Hits spent almost a decade on Billboard's chart.

A singer's singer, according to artist Barbra Streisand, who said: "There are a number of good singers, a smaller handful of truly great singers, and then there's Johnny Mathis."

A black artist favoured by predominantly white audiences. A gay man adored by female fans.

"I was cute," Mathis conceded.

"I had curly hair. I was not hostile. I was very agreeable. And I sang pretty songs. Most of the time, I sang them pretty good."

Yet, he said "fans were often surprised to discover I am black", even though his face graced every album cover.

Mathis revered Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan and Nat "King" Cole. He knew them all, but if you think he can tell you a revealing snippet or two about them, dash that thought.

He also rarely speaks about politics, race or sexuality.

Some critics have argued that his affability and modesty - his deference to producers, his self-perception as a voice but not a musician - held back his artistry.

"Mathis had the greatest voice of his generation - one that was far better, technically, than Frank Sinatra's or Tony Bennett's or even Nat 'King' Cole's," Jesse Green wrote in the New Yorker in 2000.

"And yet this did not mean that he was the greatest singer. He was too recessive for that, too hidden behind his amazing technique."

Even now, Mathis seems in awe of more assertive artists like Streisand.

"She knows what she wants and doesn't want. I never did. I know it when I see it and when I hear it. I would be uncomfortable being that outspoken."

Mathis has sung of love for more than six decades, the soundtrack for fans' amorous escapades.

"If I had a dollar for every stranger who has told John they were conceived to his music, I would be a multi-millionaire," said Mr Jay Landers, who has executive-produced 12 of Mathis' albums.

Mathis once claimed that he never experienced a lasting romance beyond a few months.

Today, his take is that "I've fallen in love thousands of times with men and women in different situations, different places".

"But they died. They get married. They move. But you have to remember that I'm totally, absolutely besotted with what I do."

He added: "I'm at a point in a life where sex is not that important - it's minimal at most and probably not very entertaining."

He has other pastimes.

Said his valet and right-hand man of a dozen years, Mr Ricky Robinson: "John loves to sing. He loves to play golf. And he loves to cook, in that order."

Three years ago, Mathis' home of 56 years in Hollywood Hills caught fire. It is the only house he has ever owned and he recently moved back after an extensive renovation.

He was on tour at the time of the fire. Mr Robinson recalled him asking: "Is everyone okay? Nobody's hurt?"

Everyone was fine, but smoke damaged his possessions.

Mathis went back to sleep, saying: "It's only stuff."

He was probably saving his voice - rather than screaming in frustration - to give his all to his concert audience in the days ahead.

WASHINGTON POST