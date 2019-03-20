Mamamoo tickets go on sale on Friday

Tickets for South Korean girl group Mamamoo's fan meet in Singapore next month will go on sale on Friday at 10am.

Organiser Wowstar Entertainment said via Facebook on Monday that tickets for the event, which will be held at Zepp@Bigbox, will range from $108 to $248. All ticket holders will get an official poster.

Ticket holders from Category 2 and upwards, priced from $168, can enter a lucky draw and stand to win a pass to catch members Solar, Moonbyul, Whee In and Hwasa during their rehearsal, take an exclusive group photo with them and receive a signed Polaroid photo of the group on show day.

The quartet, known for their upbeat, playful personalities, debuted in 2014 and have since made waves in the K-pop scene with tracks such as Egoistic and Starry Night.

Hwasa's solo song, Twit, also topped South Korea's music charts when it was released earlier this year.

The group, who stopped over in Bangkok and Jakarta previously for their fan meet tour, will perform their hits and interact with fans through activities such as games.

BOOK IT / MAMAMOO HELLO MOOMOO ASIA FAN MEETING

WHERE: Zepp@Bigbox, 1 Venture Avenue WHEN: April 27, 7pm ADMISSION: $108 to $248 from Apactix INFO: Go to www.apactix.com or call 3158-8588

During their earlier stops, the members performed 12 songs and wore traditional costumes of the cities they visited.