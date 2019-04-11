Male actors are forced to look good too, says Bodyguard actor Richard Madden

LONDON - Recently, singer Sam Smith posted that he "starved myself for weeks" to prep up for photo shoots.

Now, Bodyguard actor Richard Madden has weighed in on the issue of body image, slamming demands on celebrities to look good for the camera.

Speaking to British Vogue, he revealed that he had "done numerous jobs where you're told to lose weight and get to the gym".

He debunked the notion that only female artists face pressure to project a slim and glamorous image, noting: "It happens to men all the time as well."

Madden, 32, said he and his actor friends complain among themselves about "barely eating, working-out-twice-a-day, no-carbing thing" to meet the demands of the job.

There is talk that Madden could become the next James Bond, which means that, if he gets the part, he would have to step up his fitness regime.