Malaysian singer Yuna mingles with Cardi B and Blackpink's Jennie at Paris Fashion Week

Mannequin singer Yuna got to see real-life models at Paris Fashion Week.

Posting on Instagram, the Malaysian wrote: "I'm still over the moon. I can't believe that I got invited to Chanel's spring-summer 2020 show.

"I got to go to Paris, wear a gorgeous outfit, go see a stunning show, meet wonderful people and have a great time."

Yuna, 32, who performed in Singapore in 2018, also posted photographs of her with American rapper Cardi B and Blackpink singer Jennie.

The United States-based Yuna also turned up recently at several shows at New York Fashion Week and wore clothes from American label Badgley Mischka.

Yuna is also poised to lift off from the runway, after inking a recent deal with agency Wilhelmina Models, which represents high-fliers Nicki Minaj, Nick Jonas and Shawn Mendes.

Yuna is also among eight nominees, including Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu and Korean rapper CL, in the Most Inspiring Asian Woman category in E! People's Choice Awards, which will be broadcast on Nov 11.

Thanks for having me @chanelofficial wow I still can’t believe I got invited to Chanel’s Spring Summer 2020 show🙏🏽. I got to go to Paris, wear a gorgeous outfit, go see a stunning show, meet wonderful people and have a great time. Congratulations to wonder woman @virginieviard for another remarkable collection that is youthful and elegant, with that wondrous backdrop its not everyday you see a fashion show on Parisian rooftops. Here’s a little video I put together from today❤️ @chanelofficial @iamcardib @jennierubyjane @nanakomatsu_official #pfw2019 #pfw Thank you #yunateam @benwillis @misdeeds_ @claudiachuah from #ChanelMalaysia and @adamyousofunny ❤️
Cute❤️
Cute❤️

