Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann nominated for Best Actress at Asian Film Awards

SINGAPORE - Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann may soon be adding another feather in her cap.

Yeo, 43, was nominated for Best Actress at this year's Asian Film Awards (AFA) for her role in Wet Season (2019) after winning in the same category at last year's Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards for the same role.

In the movie directed by local film-maker Anthony Chen, Yeo plays a Chinese-language teacher who forms a life-changing friendship with a student while struggling with a failing marriage.

Wet Season also stars Koh Jia Ler, Christopher Lee and Yang Shi Bin.

Yeo will be up against Chinese actresses Zhou Dongyu (Better Days) and Yong Mei (So Long, My Son) as well as South Korean actress Jung Yu-mi (Kim Ji-young, Born 1982), Japanese actress Mariko Tsutsui (A Girl Missing) and Thai actress Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying (Happy Old Year).

Yeo previously won the Best Supporting Actress award at the AFA in 2014 for Ilo Ilo (2013), also directed by Chen.

South Korean movie Parasite, which won four awards at this year's Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Bong Joon-ho, dominates the race at the AFA with 10 nominations.

They include Best Film, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor for Choi Woo-shik and Best Supporting Actress for Lee Jeong-eun.

Chinese movie So Long, My Son and Taiwanese movie A Sun both received seven nominations each, including Best Film and Best Director.

Related Story Yeo Yann Yann wins Best Leading Actress at Golden Horse Awards for role in Anthony Chen's Wet Season

Related Story Director Anthony Chen's Wet Season wins big at Chinese film festival

Related Story Golden Horse winner Yeo Yann Yann was not who Anthony Chen had in mind for Wet Season

A Sun won Best Feature Film, Best Director for Chung Mong-hong and Best Actor for Chen Yi-wen at last year's Golden Horse Awards. So Long, My Son won Best Actor for Wang Jingchun and Best Actress for Yong at the Berlin film festival last year.

Both Chen Yi-wen and Wang are also nominated for Best Actor at this year's AFA. They will be competing against South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun (The Man Standing Next), Hong Kong-Taiwanese actor Tai Bo (Suk Suk), Japanese actor Masataka Kubota (First Love) and Iranian actor Hamed Behdad (Castle Of Dreams).

This year's AFA will take place in Busan, South Korea, for the first time. The awards presentation will be broadcast on YouTube on Oct 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.