Malaysian actress Puteri Aishah tests positive for coronavirus after overseas filming trip

Malaysian actress Puteri Aishah, 25, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The actress, best known for her work in the critically acclaimed Malaysian film Pulang (2018), revealed the news through her manager Iman Tang, The Star news channel reported on Wednesday (April 8).

Tang posted the announcement on his Instagram account about an hour after Aishah got the test results.

Tang's Instagram post featured a photo of Aishah, along with the caption "She just tested positive for Covid-19 an hour ago.. Please pray for her".

Aishah travelled to Inverness, Scotland, on March 9 for the shooting of a new 26-episode long drama by the name of Demi and flew back to Malaysia on March 31, after Malaysia had implemented its Movement Control Order.

All 18 crew members of the drama, including the actress herself, have been observing a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine upon returning.

The series' director Rahila Ali also tested positive for the coronavirus, along with another member of the crew.

Aishah had acted in several Malaysian television dramas, such as Akulah Balqis (2015), Kahwin Muda (2016), Cinta Roller Coaster (2016), dan Raisha (2017), prior to acting in Pulang.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself