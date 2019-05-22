Make a stand-up comedy date with Trevor Noah

South African comedian and host of late-night talk and news satire television programme The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, will be making his way to Singapore for the first time for a stand-up comedy show on Aug 19 at The Star Theatre.

This is part of his Loud And Clear tour, which will also see him making stops in other parts of Asia - Hong Kong and Japan.

Tickets, ranging from $98 to $198, will go on sale via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) or at all Sistic authorised agents. Pre-sale tickets are available from 10am today for American Express Centurion Card members and at 4.30pm on the same day for American Express Platinum Card members. Pre-sales for all other American Express Card members kick off at 10am tomorrow. General public sales start at 10am on Friday.

As political commentator and executive producer, Noah, 35, has hosted Comedy Central's Emmy Award and Peabody Awardwinning The Daily Show since 2015.

In 2016, he published a bestselling autobiography. Born A Crime: Stories From A South African Childhood chronicles his years growing up in post-Apartheid South Africa as the mixed-race son of a white father and a black mother. The book is set to be adapted into a film starring Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong'o as his mother Patricia.

His most recent comedy special, Son Of Patricia, was released late last year on Netflix.

Anjali Raguraman