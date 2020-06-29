Maintaining hard-won distance from ambition

This may well be one of the challenges as we emerge from the shadow of the pandemic: Not that so much was taken from us but, now that some of what was lost is being restored, what will we do with it?

In Kyoto, as in other parts of the world, life is regaining some semblance of its old self. Shops and tourist attractions are reopening, restaurant hours are returning to normal and people are trickling back to offices and classrooms.

As a manager at an accommodation venture in Japan's old capital, I've been trying to figure out how to organise tourism in a world still full of restrictions.

Cautious steps are being taken across the country to revive public life and leisure. Since May 23, smaller events - fewer than 100 participants for indoor venues and 200 for outdoor places - have been allowed in Kyoto.

We also hold gatherings at our machiya (traditional wooden townhouses) and with event-planning made possible again, I find myself returning to the algorithm of risk learnt in February, when the tides of the outbreak began seeping in.

By the end of February, only two coronavirus cases had been reported in Kyoto. We were scheduled to host a total of 25 guests over two days in early March. Should we cancel or press on?

The decision is easiest when there's a blanket ban on all public gatherings. But what if the ban applies only to events with more than 50 people and the authorities leave the rest to your discretion?

The algorithm runs like this: Consider the number of participants, the venue, its ventilation capacity and the duration of the event. Work out how much weight to give to each answer, factor in official pronouncements about gatherings, then roll the dice.

Feverishly calculating and recalculating the risks, I noticed something: Any factor deemed uncommercial suddenly became an advantage.

The Komatsu South machiya had been in operation for only about a year - it didn't have the pull of more established venues.

The event - an unlikely collaboration between a Canadian sound artist and the Japanese Way of Tea - didn't fit into any category, making it hard to market. Add to that the fact that the artist would rather send a postcard than post online and you had a gathering that barely attracted attention.



People at a temple in Japan amid the coronavirus pandemic. As life regains some semblance of its old self, the writer wonders if it is possible to return to activity without losing the perspective gained in stillness. PHOTO: REUTERS



But this meant that every guest was either a friend or a friend of a friend, which would make contact tracing easier if it had to be done.

The venue itself imposed all kinds of constraints. Just about everyone who visits the Komatsu South townhouse and spends time on the roof deck agrees that it's a great space. But because it's open to the elements, it can be too hot, too bright or too cold. If it rains, a gathering may have to be moved indoors, so the number of guests in a seating is usually capped at six.

These apparent disadvantages worked in our favour, creating an event with built-in limits on numbers and duration, and held in a space with constant ventilation.

All around us, event after event was being cancelled. While this meant a last-minute rush of inquiries from people who suddenly found their calendars empty, the general mood of jishuku - self-restraint - made it near-impossible to expand or to do any kind of publicity. This odd collaboration between Japanese tradition and modern art was going to be uncommercial from start to finish.

That's when I found myself free to really focus on our guests.

The gathering had been intended to showcase the machiya as event space and luxury accommodation.

With that out of the question, something an American tea friend once said came to mind. He used to think of chado - the Way of Tea - as something to bring calm to everyday life, as something contemplative, philosophical. But after a year spent studying tea in Kyoto, he said he came to see it as just a matter of "doing something nice for someone in a nice way".

Doing something nice in a nice way doesn't refer to ventilating indoor areas every hour nor sanitising every surface you can reach, important as these may be.

It starts by thinking of who is with you - children kept indoors because of school closures, perhaps, and their beleaguered parents - and trying to bring them a small joy.

The event concluded safely and I did not go down in company history as the Manager Who Caused A Cluster Outbreak.

Then the tide swept in and everything had to stop. That gathering marked the suspension of all commercial endeavour, imposing a break from ambition. It was no longer possible to go out into the world to achieve things because, well, you couldn't even go out.

But if options were taken away, so were distractions. In the past three months, I've had the time to clear a backlog of paperwork, tidy my living space, study and make a habit of doing something nice for someone, usually by writing to a friend I hadn't contacted for a while.

Having to defer all non-essential and non-urgent outings is to ask yourself, over and over, what is really necessary in your life and what has to be done right now.

Is it possible to return to activity without losing the perspective gained in stillness?

Perhaps, among the challenges in the post-lockdown world is this: Not so much remembering to keep away from people, but maintaining the hard-won distance from ambition because jostling for advantage isolates you more deeply than any form of quarantine.

If you can attend to what needs attention, to simply tend to things without grasping or seeking, even if you have to stay 2m away from another person, you stand together.

• The writer is a manager at Shimaya Stays, a machiya accommodation venture in Kyoto.