Magician wins America's Got Talent: Champions

LOS ANGELES • Magician Shin Lim has played the right cards yet again, casting a spell on Monday to be crowned winner of the inaugural America's Got Talent: The Champions contest.

The 27-year-old, who was born in Canada and raised in Singapore before his parents relocated to the United States, beat 11 contenders from similar talent contests worldwide, including British singer Susan Boyle.

"It's crazy, to be honest. I still have to pinch myself. First winning AGT was crazy to me, but winning Champions was even more crazy. It's very overwhelming and super exciting," People magazine quoted Lim, who picked up US$25,000 (S$33,900), as saying.

"I don't think I can call myself the champion of champions because I don't really believe it. I mean, (contender) Deadly Games is throwing knives and I'm just doing card tricks."

Not all netizens were pleased that Lim, winner of season 13 of America's Got Talent in September last year and who once again showcased his card tricks, edged out favourite Boyle - who did not even make the top five.

But Boyle, 57, took the loss in her stride. "Of course, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't disappointed, but also deep down, I didn't think I would win. Secretly, you hold out hope that you just might because that's what drives you to do your best in a competition," she told People.

"I've never really considered myself a champion, I'm just me, Susan Boyle."

Meanwhile, Lim has another card up his sleeve to please his fans - an invitation card to his wedding in August to dancer Casey Thomas in Hawaii.