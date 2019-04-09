Madonna not boycotting Eurovision Song Contest in Israel

LONDON (REUTERS) - Pop superstar Madonna will make a guest appearance at the Eurovision Song Contest in Israel in May.

Concert promoter Live Nation Israel and her representatives confirmed reports in Israeli media that she will perform two songs in Tel Aviv during the three-day competition which features musicians from more than 40 nations.

Israel was chosen as host after local singer Netta Barzilai won last year in Portugal with Toy, propelling her to international stardom.

The Israeli venue has prompted calls for a boycott by pro-Palestinian activists who are campaigning for companies, performers and governments to disengage from Israel.

In January, some 50 British celebrities, including singers Roger Waters and Peter Gabriel, wrote a letter calling on the BBC to press for the 2019 Eurovision contest to be relocated.

Madonna took her world tours to Israel in 2009 and 2012, and has been a follower of a mystical form of Judaism called Kabbalah.