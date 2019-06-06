Madonna loses suit over Tupac Shakur love letter

NEW YORK • Madonna has lost a court battle to keep a trove of intimate belongings, including a pair of satin panties and a breakup letter from former boyfriend Tupac Shakur, from heading to the auction block.

A New York court on Tuesday said the singer could not pursue claims against Ms Darlene Lutz, her former friend and art consultant, or the GottaHaveRockandRoll.com auction website, to which Ms Lutz consigned the items for sale.

The judge said Madonna's claims were barred by a "very broad" release in her 2004 settlement agreement with Ms Lutz, who was "free to do with the property as she wished" as its rightful owner.

Madonna, 60, had said she did not know until learning about the auction that Ms Lutz, who worked for her from 1981 to 2003, possessed the more than 20 disputed items.

The handwritten letter from Shakur was dated Jan 15, 1995, while he was in prison for sexual assault.

It said he was ending his relationship with Madonna because he thought dating a white woman could jeopardise his career.

"I felt due to my 'image' I would be letting down half the people who made me what I thought I was," the rapper wrote.

"I never meant to hurt you."

Shakur was killed at age 25 in a 1996 drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.

