Madonna: Harvey Weinstein was 'incredibly flirtatious' when they worked on 1991 film

Harvey Weinstein must be a Madonna fan.

After he was slammed by the singer for crossing "lines and boundaries" when they worked on her 1991 documentary Truth Or Dare, he issued a statement to the BBC, referencing many of her song titles in rebutting her claims.

Madonna, 60, told the New York Times that the former Hollywood mogul, 67, who has been accused by many women of sexual assault, was "incredibly sexually flirtatious and forward with me when we were working together".

"He was married at the time, and I certainly wasn't interested.

"I was aware that he did the same with a lot of other women whom I knew in the business.

"We were all (told): 'Harvey gets to do that because he's got so much power and he's so successful and his movies do so well and everybody wants to work with him, so you have to put up with it.'"

But Weinstein, in his BBC statement, said: "Madonna is such a maverick it is surprising that she conformed to what's in Vogue. This new narrative was not the nature of my relationship with her, and I will not Justify My terrific feelings for her.

"It was significant, Material and fun.

"She was that Ray Of Light whom I will always Cherish. Anyone who knew her well back in those days, appreciates that she knew how to Express herself; she was fun, flirtatious and genuinely engaging, but if getting on this bandwagon helps her sell records, Turn Up The Radio."

The 1991 documentary was distributed by Weinstein's former company Miramax.

But while Madonna raised the red card over his alleged advances, the singer said she was not revenge-minded.

After sexual-assault allegations against Weinstein surfaced in 2017, Madonna said she was not one to rush to stick more knives in "because I'm never going to cheer for someone's demise. I don't think that's good karma".

"But it was good that somebody who had been abusing his power for so many years was called out and held accountable."

However, she threw rotten eggs at the New York Times profile that was published on Wednesday (June 5), posting: "To say that I was disappointed in the article would be an understatement.

"The journalist who wrote this article spent days and hours and months with me and was invited into a world which many people don't get to see, but chose to focus on trivial and superficial matters such as... the fabric of my curtains and never-ending comments about my age which would never have been mentioned had I been a man."