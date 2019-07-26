Madonna collaborator leaks demos to thwart auction

NEW YORK • Madonna is getting a lifeline. In a move to undermine an auction of her memorabilia, music producer Patrick Leonard, a long-time collaborator of the Material Girl, has uploaded a number of her demos to YouTube, including Like A Prayer (1989).

For two years, the singer has been trying to stop a sale of private effects, including a breakup letter from late rap legend Tupac Shakur and cassettes containing previously unreleased demo versions of some of her biggest hits.

But more than 70 lots are up for auction at memorabilia house Gotta Have Rock and Roll, which is hosting the event in collaboration with the star's former art adviser, Ms Darlene Lutz.

Leonard said on Facebook that he hopes the YouTube uploads would stop the sale of the demos.

"It's not cool that someone is seeking profit from something they had no part in creating," he noted. "It's not theirs to sell."

One cassette with tracks - including Like A Prayer and Cherish (1989) - has six bids, the highest at US$1,283 (S$1,750), with just more than two days left to make offers. The Shakur letter has a minimum bid of US$100,000, but has no takers yet.

In 2017, a judge halted an auction of 22 items that once belonged to Madonna, including the 1995 letter from Shakur, who was shot dead a year later. But a New York state appeals court ruled last month that her lawsuit fell outside a three-year statute of limitations on recovering belongings from Ms Lutz, who had a fallout with the singer in 2003.

Gotta Have Rock and Roll cited that ruling and called the statements made by Leonard as "clearly erroneous as well as defamatory".

"The cassettes are being sold as collectibles only and copyright to the songs contained in the cassettes is not included."

