Madonna angry after sound system is switched off at 11pm in London gig when she's still singing

Madonna may need a stage hand to tell her the time the next time she performs at The London Palladium.

On Wednesday (Feb 5), the lights came on in the venue after she overshot the 11pm cut-off point, the BBC reported.

Fuming that the curtains began to close and the sound system was turned off even while she was on stage, Madonna, 61, posted later on Instagram: "It was five minutes past our 11.00 curfew, we had one more song to do and The Palladium decided to censor us by pulling down the metal fire curtain that weighs nine tonnes.

"Fortunately, they stopped it half-way and no one was hurt.

"Many thanks to the entire audience who did not move and never left us.

"Power to the people."

She rewarded her fans by performing an a cappella version of her final song, I Rise.

Her the-show-must-go-on stand got the thumbs up from fans, with one tweeting: "As the curtains fell, Madonna and her dancers stormed back onto the stage and sang I Rise a cappella backed by the audience."

Another fan posted that Madonna finished the show "like a champ" while another wrote: "You can't silence the queen."

But there is also support for the venue's staff, with some netizens saying that Madonna should accept blame that she did not stick to the rules.