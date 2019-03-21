Madame Tussauds not dropping Michael Jackson

LONDON - Madame Tussauds is standing by Michael Jackson for now.

Despite reportedly being asked by some folk to dump the singer's waxwork in the wake of the Leaving Neverland documentary, a spokesman for the museum told gossip portal TMZ that the figures on display "reflect profiles that have had an impact on popular culture and that visitors expect to see".

"Michael Jackson has been and is currently a feature of Madame Tussauds attractions around the world." Life-like replicas of the King of Pop, who died in 2009, can be found in its outlets in cities including London, New York, Shanghai and Sydney.

Jackson's estate has hit out at the makers of the documentary which alleges that he sexually abused two men when they were young.

The current scrutiny has seen the exclusion of a Jackson song from Canadian rapper Drake's concert set-list and a boycott of his music by radio stations in some countries.

As the debates continue over Jackson's alleged misdeeds, Madame Tussauds is hedging its bets, with its spokesman saying: "We regularly monitor our choice of figures on display based on external events and visitor feedback.