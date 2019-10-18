Mad About You star Helen Hunt recovering at home after accident

LOS ANGELES - Mad About You actress Helen Hunt is recovering at home after a vehicle she was in flipped on its side following an accident.

Her representative told USA Today that the 56-year-old has no "major injuries".

Hunt was sent to a hospital after the accident in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Oct 16) that reportedly involved two vehicles.

She won a best actress Oscar for 1997's As Good As It Gets and took home Emmys for her role in TV sitcom Mad About You which was broadcast from 1992 to 1999.

She is now involved in shooting a Mad About You reboot that is set to premiere on Nov 20.