Macau casino king's daughter Sabrina Ho plans British Museum wedding in 2021

Ms Sabrina Ho, daughter of Macau casino king Stanley Ho, is known for her cultural pursuits.

It is no surprise then that the 29-year-old, who runs an art-event company, is planning to throw a wedding party in two years' time at the British Museum in London.

In June, she got engaged to Harvard student Thomas Xin, 21, whose parents are Chinese businessmen.

Then, she received a lavish gift - an $87 million house in Hong Kong.

According to Apple Daily, Ms Ho, who gave birth to a daughter in August, initially wanted to host a wedding banquet at a castle in Portugal next year, but work and family commitments are keeping her busy.

She has now settled for her big day at the British Museum - where she is a patron - in June 2021.

While some netizens have wondered whether the prestigious institution would allow a grand wedding to take place in its premises, its website does advertise opportunities to entertain in the museum's Great Court and galleries.

The wait till 2021 will mean that Ms Ho's daughter would be able to be a flower girl.